KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What It Takes to Make SRO Hotels Run Well

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Photo By Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Last Thursday, we spoke with San Francisco Chronicle reporters about their yearlong investigation into the city-funded single-room-occupancy buildings that are supposed to provide supportive housing for the homeless. In this show, we’ll get an inside look from staff that run SROs and the nonprofit operators that oversee them. Some operators say the city hasn’t given them adequate resources and funding to serve their tenants, who often struggle with drug and behavioral issues. Meanwhile, staff say they are underpaid and under-supported in jobs that often involve dealing with violence and verbal abuse from residents. Still, there is evidence that SROs are a proven model to move people off the streets and create community among residents and staff. We’ll talk about what it's like to run an SRO and what supportive housing projects need to succeed.

Guests:

Lauren Hall, executive director, Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing (DISH)

Irmatine Bolds, front desk clerk, Garland Hotel — a residential hotel operated by the Tenderloin Housing Clinic

Eva Donjacour, clinical case manager, HomeRise

Dr. Kelly Ray Knight, director of qualitative research, UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative; professor and vice-chair of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, UCSF

Randy Shaw, director, San Francisco's Tenderloin Housing Clinic; author, "Generation Priced out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America"

Sponsored