Despite Millions in City Funding, Investigation Finds Squalid Conditions at SF SROs

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco Eddy Street panorama daytime Springtime with rows of shops, hotels and restaurants. (Nicolas McComber via Getty Images)

A year-long San Francisco Chronicle investigation found that a San Francisco program that leases residential hotels as a transitional solution for unhoused residents has failed drastically. According to the investigation, many residents reported living in squalid rooms infested with bugs, rats, and black mold. Reporters found that, of 515 people tracked by the government, 21% returned to the streets and a quarter died in the program. They also found that violence toward residents and staff, robbery, and drug overdose deaths were common occurrences in some decrepit buildings. We’ll talk about the investigation’s findings, who should be held accountable and what can be done to provide decent transitional housing for people getting off the streets.

Zia Martinis, former resident of the National Hotel

Trisha Thadani, city hall reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

