Plato, Kant and … Six-Year-Olds? Scott Hershovitz Celebrates A Child's Inner Philosopher

“Mommy, I don’t know what red looks like to you.” That’s the first philosophical puzzle that Scott Hershovitz says he remembers putting to his befuddled parents. And it’s children’s observations like those that Hershovitz, now a full-grown philosophy professor, says that parents need to nurture and take seriously. We’ll talk to Hershovitz about why young kids, unencumbered by received wisdom about the universe, make excellent philosophers and how childlike thinking can teach all of us to better grapple with the mysteries of human existence. Hershovitz’s new book is "Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids."