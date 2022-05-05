How Did We Get Here and Where Are We Going in a Post-Roe World

Boston, MA - May 3: A protester throws her hands reading my body, my choice into the air during a protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on May 03, 2022. Pro-choice activists held the protest in light of the leaked draft decision by the Supreme Court and obtained by Politico that suggested the justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)