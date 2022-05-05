The leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has sent shock waves across the country, particularly for those who assumed their 50-year old constitutional right to abortion was safe. But court watchers long have predicted this outcome, brought on by the decades-long efforts of Christian fundamentalists and other far-right actors to remake the Republican party. We'll talk about the political forces that brought us to this moment and the other core privacy rights -- from contraception to gay marriage -- that may be imperiled.
How Did We Get Here and Where Are We Going in a Post-Roe World
Boston, MA - May 3: A protester throws her hands reading my body, my choice into the air during a protest at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on May 03, 2022. Pro-choice activists held the protest in light of the leaked draft decision by the Supreme Court and obtained by Politico that suggested the justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Guests:
Aziza Ahmed, professor of Law, UCI Law School; author, forthcoming book Feminism’s Medicine: Law, Science, and Social Movements in the AIDS Response, published by Cambridge University Press
Jay Michaelson, journalist and contributing writer, New York Magazine and the Daily Beast. His most recent piece for the Daily Beast is "Gay Marriage Is Next Up on the SCOTUS Chopping Block"
