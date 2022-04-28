Too Many Subscriptions and Too Much Content: Have Streaming Services Peaked?

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and dozens of others are giving TV and movie viewers more choices than ever. But many consumers are feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of monthly subscriptions they’ve accumulated — and their cost. At the same time, the abrupt shutdown of news streaming service CNN+ and reports of subscriber losses by Netflix are signaling problems with the paid streaming business model. Have we reached peak streaming? We’ll take up the question and hear your thoughts.