All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Forum

Too Many Subscriptions and Too Much Content: Have Streaming Services Peaked?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Netflix headquarters (Netflix)

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and dozens of others are giving TV and movie viewers more choices than ever. But many consumers are feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of monthly subscriptions they’ve accumulated — and their cost. At the same time, the abrupt shutdown of news streaming service CNN+ and reports of subscriber losses by Netflix are signaling problems with the paid streaming business model. Have we reached peak streaming? We’ll take up the question and hear your thoughts.

Guests:

Eric Deggans, TV critic, National Public Radio (NPR)

Peter Labuza, lecturer in film and media studies, San Jose State University

