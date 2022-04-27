The Moth Shares Its Craft in 'How to Tell a Story'

We all are “a multitude of stories,” say the producers of The Moth Radio hour and podcast, the project that for 25 years has made storytellers of thousands of people around the world. Now, The Moth has published a new book, “How to Tell A Story,” all about how to turn our ephemeral experiences into memorable stories. We’ll talk about what makes for a good story and hear tips for telling your own, whether you’re in a job interview, introducing yourself to strangers or processing a complicated life experience.