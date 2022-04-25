Sports journalism has long been a male-dominated field. According to last year’s Associated Press Sports Editors Racial and Gender Report Card, less than 15% of sports reporters in the U.S. and Canada are women. One aspiring sports journalist hoping to be a part of improving that statistic is high school sophomore Mahi Jariwala from Danville, who created and hosts her own sports podcast “She Can Ball.” As part of KQED’s annual Youth Takeover week, Jariwala joins Alexis Madrigal to co-host Forum’s conversation with Bay Area sports journalists Kerith Burke and Amy Gutierrez, plus ESPN’s Mina Kimes, about navigating the male-dominated sports media industry and reporting on your favorite sports teams.
Youth Takeover: Women Sports Journalists Making Their Mark in the Bay Area and Beyond
Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 21, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty )
Guests:
Mahi Jariwala, sophomore, Monte Vista High School; creator and host, "She Can Ball" podcast.
Mina Kimes, journalist; NFL analyst, ESPN; host, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny" podcast.
Kerith Burk, Golden State Warriors reporter, NBC Sports Bay Area and CA.
Amy Gutierrez, producer, reporter, host covering the San Francisco Giants, national correspondent, MLB Network.
Sponsored