Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Inflation and gender

New research shows that inflation is hitting women harder than men. For example, pants for women are up 13% in price compared to 5% for men. Marketplace looks at what’s driving the difference. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How the Tax Code Helps Preserve “The Whiteness of Wealth”

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Author and Emory University professor Dorothy Brown says she became a tax lawyer to avoid dealing with race. “I learned early on that people might look at me and see Black, but as far as taxlaw was concerned, the only color that mattered was Green,” she writes in her book “The Whiteness of Wealth”. But it soon became clear to her that America’s tax system was worsening the country’s racial wealth gap, which it also helped create. As we approach tax day, we’ll talk with Brown about her new book and how the tax code is stacked against Black Americans.

Guests:

Dorothy A. Brown, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, Emory University; author, "The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans—and How We Can Fix It," now out in paperback.

