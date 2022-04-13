Despite Your Phone's Privacy Features, You're Still Being Tracked Online

Apple and Google last year drew praise from consumer privacy advocates when they took steps to stop advertisers and other third party companies from tracking users’ online activities. Apple introduced new privacy settings for its mobile devices, and Google announced a plan to block digital tracking cookies from its Chrome browser by the end of 2023. But another form of digital tracking, known as “first party” tracking, is now on the rise by Google, Pinterest, Tik-Tok and other sites that gather users' searches, location data and other information without their consent. We'll get the latest.