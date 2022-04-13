KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Despite Your Phone's Privacy Features, You're Still Being Tracked Online

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

In this illustration photo the Streamlabs, TikTok, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest app icons are displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkey on May 11, 2021. (Photo by Rasit Aydogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Apple and Google last year drew praise from consumer privacy advocates when they took steps to stop advertisers and other third party companies from tracking users’ online activities. Apple introduced new privacy settings for its mobile devices, and Google announced a plan to block digital tracking cookies from its Chrome browser by the end of 2023. But another form of digital tracking, known as “first party” tracking, is now on the rise by Google, Pinterest, Tik-Tok and other sites that gather users' searches, location data and other information without their consent. We'll get the latest.

Guests:

Brian X. Chen, personal tech columnist, The New York Times

Sponsored