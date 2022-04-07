KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Fresno Program Aims to Protect Street Vendors from Harassment

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (Cavan Images via Getty Images)

Fresno is launching a pilot program to help protect street vendors from harassment and assault. Councilmembers and community organizations there are teaming up to install cameras on street vendors’ carts and provide them with small business resources. The effort comes a year after the death of Lorenzo Perez, a street vendor who was murdered in April, 2021 while selling corn. We talk with journalist Melissa Montalvo, who reported on the story for the Fresno Bee and Fresno councilmember Luis Chavez, one of the initiative’s leaders.

Guests:

Melissa Montalvo, reporter, Fresno Bee/CalMatters

Luis Chavez, Fresno councilmember, District 5

