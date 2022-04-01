KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Fighting the Digital War

How Ukraine is fighting the digital war against Russia. Time magazine’s Vera Bergengruen says Ukraine’s 31-year-old cyber chief is recruiting a citizen IT force to help blunt Russian disinformation campaigns, galvanize international support and get tech companies to block services in Russia.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Fighting the Digital War

How Ukraine is fighting the digital war against Russia. Time magazine’s Vera Bergengruen says Ukraine’s 31-year-old cyber chief is recruiting a citizen IT force to help blunt Russian disinformation campaigns, galvanize international support and get tech companies to block services in Russia.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Are You Binge Watching ‘Inventing Anna’ or ‘The Dropout’? Why Are We Obsessed With Scammer Stories?

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Julia Garner filming "Inventing Anna" on November 16, 2020 in New York City, New York.  (RCF/MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

The Netflix series, “Inventing Anna,” reached No. 1 on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings and has dominated social media discussions for weeks. But it’s not just the profile of wannabe socialite Anna Delvey capturing our interest – television series about scammers abound these days, including former venture capital darlings like WeWork’s Adam Neumann and Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes in the shows “WeCrashed” and “The Dropout.” Not to mention podcasts, documentaries and longform articles that often inspire the fictionalized versions. What is the human behavior driving this interest: Is it just schadenfreude? Or are there other elements informing our interest? We’ll explore this latest content trend and why, as a culture, we’re so into scammer stories.

Guests:

Abby Ellin, journalist, contributor, The New York Times; author, "Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married"; host, Spotify's "Impostors: The Commander" podcast

Rachelle Hampton, co-host, Slate's ICYMI podcast

Sponsored