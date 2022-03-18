Taking Stock of the Pandemic’s Toll on Kids

Children doing an activity at preschool

From closed schools to missed moments like graduation or visiting with family, children have borne an unusually heavy burden during the pandemic. Children were among the last to get vaccinated. They were unable to go to school in person. They have lost caregivers and loved ones. On the educational front, studies report that across the country, early reading skills are at a new low. And kids of all ages are more stressed than ever. But while the pandemic has been hard on children, there have also been lessons learned about grace, kindness and how to do better by kids. We’ll look at the price children have paid in the pandemic, and what parents and others can do to support them.

Guests:

Dr. Denise Pope , senior lecturer, Stanford University Graduate School of Education. Pope is also theco-founder of Challenge Success, which works with schools and families to develop research-based strategies that provide kids with the academic, social and emotional skills needed to succeed

Dr. Janelle Scott , professor in the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education and the African American Studies Department at

Dr. Susan Wilkens , psychologist in family practice specializing in children and family therapy. Dr. Wilkens formerly worked in the psychiatry department of the Oakland Children's Hospital.