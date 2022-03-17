KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Taking Cues from Texas and Florida, More States Propose Bills Targeting Queer and Trans Youth

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
 (Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography via Getty Images)

Last week, a Texas judge temporarily blocked a directive from Governor Greg Abbott calling for child abuse investigations of parents who seek gender-affirming medical care for their transgender children. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to appeal, and more states are considering similar laws: Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill prohibits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity before fourth grade, and the Human Rights Campaign is tracking nearly 300 pieces of legislation it characterizes as anti-LGBTQ+. We want to hear from you: How have recent anti-LGBTQ+ bills affected you? How have you approached talking to your kids about gender and sexuality?

Guests:

Cathryn Oakley, State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel, Human Rights Campaign

Dr. Jack Turban, chief fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry, Stanford University School of Medicine

Jo Yurcaba, reporter, NBC Out, the LGBTQ section of NBC News

