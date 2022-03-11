Seventy-four percent of Asian American and Pacific Islander women reported having personally experienced racism or discrimination in the last 12 months, according to a new study by the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum. The news comes as we approach the March 16 anniversary of the murder of eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area spas. We’ll discuss the latest data on harassment and hate crimes against Asian Americans and what civil rights groups and others are doing to fight it
One Year After Atlanta Spa Shootings, More Disturbing Reports of Anti-Asian Hate
People march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in downtown Detroit, Michigan on March 27,2021, as part of a nation wide protest in solidarity against hate crimes directed towards Asian Americans in the wake of the Atlanta, Georgia spa shootings that left eight dead. (Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American studies, San Francisco State University; co-founder, Stop AAPI Hate
R.O. Kwon , author, the novel "The Incendiaries,"; co-editor, the anthology "KINK: Stories," and the Vanity Fair article, "A Letter to My Fellow Asian Women Whose Hearts Are Still Breaking."
Nellie Tran, Associate Professor of Counseling and School Psychology, San Diego State University.
