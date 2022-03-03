In the leadup to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, many cybersecurity experts warned that the Kremlin would also wage an all-out information war. After all, Russia is known as a master of information operations, weaponizing social networks, YouTube, and state television to spread propaganda. But as Russian troops continue to advance on the battlefield, Ukraine may be winning the information war. Coming up on Forum, we’ll discuss war in the age of social media.
As Russia Gains Ground, Ukraine is Winning the Information War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a screen as he speaks in a video conference during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 01, 2022. - The European Commission has opened the door for Ukraine to join the EU, but this is not for tomorrow, despite Kiev's request for a special procedure to integrate the country "without delay". (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Renée DiResta , technical research manager, Stanford Internet Observatory
Sinan Aral , director, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and author of "The Hype Machine"
