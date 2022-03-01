KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Russian Attacks on Ukraine Escalate, 5 Days into Full-Scale Invasion

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
People crowd at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukraine-Slovakia border, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine on February 27, 2022. (erhiiHudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

On Monday, Russian forces took aim at the city of Kharkiv, pounding the enclave with rockets on the fifth day of its Ukrainian invasion. Scheduled peace talks between Ukraine and Russia did nothing to stop the fighting; Belarus has entered the fray in support of Russia; Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed his nation on nuclear alert. Images of ferocious resistance by Ukrainian troops and civilians have captured the attention of Western governments which continue to pledge aid in the form of money, weapons and humanitarian assistance. Even Switzerland, a nation with a history of neutrality, has come out against Russian aggression. Meanwhile the toll of war has been monumental. The UN reports that more than 500,000 Ukrainians, many of them families with children, have fled to western border nations as refugees, and aid agencies warn that the humanitarian crisis shows no sign of abating. As the siege continues, we’ll talk about the hardships Ukrainians are facing, and we’ll also look at the history of Russia’s relationship with Ukraine and what Putin’s endgame might be.

Guests:

Alexander Motyl, professor of political science, Rutgers University-Newark

Timothy Frye, Marshall D. Shulman Professor of Post-Soviet Foreign Policy, Columbia University

Oleh Kuzo, trustee, Ukrainian Heritage Club of Northern California

