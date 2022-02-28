Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Wins Historic Supreme Court Nomination

Calling her "one of the nation's brightest legal minds," President Biden on Friday nominated federal appellate court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is set to retire in June. Judge Jackson, who clerked for Justice Breyer, is also a former trial court judge and federal public defender. We'll talk about the significance of her nomination and how she could shape Supreme Court doctrine.