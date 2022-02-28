Calling her "one of the nation's brightest legal minds," President Biden on Friday nominated federal appellate court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is set to retire in June. Judge Jackson, who clerked for Justice Breyer, is also a former trial court judge and federal public defender. We'll talk about the significance of her nomination and how she could shape Supreme Court doctrine.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Wins Historic Supreme Court Nomination
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with President Joe Biden, speaks after she was nominated for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, February 25, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Getty)
Guests:
Olatunde C. Johnson, Jerome B. Sherman Professor of Law, Columbia Law School; former member, President Biden's Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court
Melissa Murray, professor of law; NYU School of Law; co-host, "Strict Scrutiny" podcast
Sponsored