Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller on the 'Enormous Tragedy' of Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Russian forces on Friday closed in on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, and aerial assaults continued, forcing tens of thousands of Ukrainians from their homes. Rose Gottemoeller, who served as NATO Deputy Secretary General from 2016 to 2019, calls the invasion an "enormous tragedy" that threatens to destroy Ukraine and that could signal President Vladimir Putin's intent to turn Russia into a pariah state. We'll talk about what NATO and the U.S. need to do to de-escalate and deter further violence.