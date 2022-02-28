KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Week That Was

From home prices to jobless claims and, of course, inflation… A look into the economic week that was.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Week That Was

From home prices to jobless claims and, of course, inflation… A look into the economic week that was.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller on the 'Enormous Tragedy' of Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia (not seen) and Rose Gottemoeller, NATO Deputy Secretary General hold a joint press conference after the North Atlantic Council in Georgia in Batumi on October 03, 2019. (Photo by Prime Ministry of Georgia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian forces on Friday closed in on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, and aerial assaults continued, forcing tens of thousands of Ukrainians from their homes. Rose Gottemoeller, who served as NATO Deputy Secretary General from 2016 to 2019, calls the invasion an "enormous tragedy" that threatens to destroy Ukraine and that could signal President Vladimir Putin's intent to turn Russia into a pariah state. We'll talk about what NATO and the U.S. need to do to de-escalate and deter further violence.

Guests:

Rose Gottemoeller, Steven C. Házy Lecturer, Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and its Center for International Security and Cooperation; former Deputy Secretary General of NATO (2016-2019); former Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security at the U.S. Department of State in the Obama Administration

Sponsored