Russian forces on Friday closed in on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, and aerial assaults continued, forcing tens of thousands of Ukrainians from their homes. Rose Gottemoeller, who served as NATO Deputy Secretary General from 2016 to 2019, calls the invasion an "enormous tragedy" that threatens to destroy Ukraine and that could signal President Vladimir Putin's intent to turn Russia into a pariah state. We'll talk about what NATO and the U.S. need to do to de-escalate and deter further violence.
Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller on the 'Enormous Tragedy' of Russia's Ukraine Invasion
Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia (not seen) and Rose Gottemoeller, NATO Deputy Secretary General hold a joint press conference after the North Atlantic Council in Georgia in Batumi on October 03, 2019. (Photo by Prime Ministry of Georgia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Guests:
Rose Gottemoeller, Steven C. Házy Lecturer, Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and its Center for International Security and Cooperation; former Deputy Secretary General of NATO (2016-2019); former Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security at the U.S. Department of State in the Obama Administration
