Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Week That Was

From home prices to jobless claims and, of course, inflation… A look into the economic week that was.see more
Forum

Rep. Ro Khanna on How We Achieve ‘Dignity in a Digital Age'

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
Rep. Ro Khanna is the congressmember tasked with representing much of Silicon Valley. His district stretches from Fremont to Cupertino, but in his new book, “Dignity in a Digital Age,” Khanna argues that to achieve digital equity, tech needs to be less geographically concentrated. Addressing that geographic concentration is just one of the book’s multiple legislative proposals, which address consumer privacy, digital wealth inequality and the cognitive impacts of social media. We’ll talk with Rep. Khanna about the book, his proposed “Internet Bill of Rights,” and how to make tech work for all of us.

Guests:

Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman for California's 17th Congressional District; chairman, House Subcommittee on the Environment; member, House Oversight and Reform, House Agriculture and House Armed Services committees

