KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Here & Now
11:00 am – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is an actress, director, producer, and writer... What's next? She's starting a project to feature other diverse voices in media... Plus, our conversation with an expert on the Russian military as their maneuvers continue on the Ukraine border.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Here & Now
11:00 am – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is an actress, director, producer, and writer... What's next? She's starting a project to feature other diverse voices in media... Plus, our conversation with an expert on the Russian military as their maneuvers continue on the Ukraine border.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

New Season of 'SOLD OUT' Housing Podcast Spotlights Eviction Crisis

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

"SOLD OUT" returns for a second season to share stories about the housing crisis in California. (KQED)

“Evictions do not affect everyone equally,” says housing affordability reporter Molly Solomon in the second episode of KQED's podcast "SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America." Black renters are more likely to be evicted than white renters, with Black women being evicted at higher rates than others. These disparities, among other troubling eviction patterns that emerged during the pandemic, are examined in the second season of “SOLD OUT,” co-hosted by Solomon and fellow KQED housing affordability reporter Erin Baldassari. Solomon and Baldassari join us to talk about their reporting and the history behind the Bay Area’s ongoing eviction disparities.

Guests:

Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED - co-host, "SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America" podcast

Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED - co-host, "SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America" podcast

Sponsored