KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

EBITDA

Analysts and investors often use a measurement called ‘EBITDA’ to look at the future of a company. Get a look at the specifics behind the metric, and what happens when there’s a lot of uncertainty in the economy.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

EBITDA

Analysts and investors often use a measurement called ‘EBITDA’ to look at the future of a company. Get a look at the specifics behind the metric, and what happens when there’s a lot of uncertainty in the economy.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Forum from the Archives: Laura Coates on How the Pursuit of Justice Can Create Injustice

51 min
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Laura Coates' new book is "Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness." (Amanda Ghobadi)

“The pursuit of justice creates injustice,” writes CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates in her new book, “Just Pursuit.” Coates began her career as a federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. with optimism. She had come from the Department of Justice where she had worked for both the Bush and Obama Administrations enforcing voting rights. In that role, she found herself being welcomed in Black communities as a hero ensuring votes would be counted. But as a prosecutor, that same community viewed her as working for the wrong side. And, after witnessing justice in action, Coates herself became distrustful of the very system in which she was a decision maker.  We’ll talk to Coates about her book, the state of voting rights, and the difficult balancing act of being a Black woman, wife, and mother seeking to uphold the law and retain her humanity.

This episode originally aired on Feb. 8. 

Guests:

Laura Coates, author, "Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness"; senior legal analyst, CNN; host, Sirius XM's POTUS Channel

Sponsored