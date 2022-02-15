KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Forum

For Many Gen Z-ers, Remote Workplaces Are the Norm

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

Remote work is hard on everyone, but imagine starting your career on Zoom. For two pandemic years, Gen Z  has been entering the workforce with limited opportunities for in-person training, mentorship or workplace community. But some young workers say they like the informality and flexibility associated with remote work. We’ll hear from young employees about what it’s like to onboard in a pandemic and get tips on how to make that transition easier.

Guests:

Chelsie Lui, research analyst

Juliana Kaplan, labor and inequality reporter, Insider

Lori Shreve Blake, senior director for career engagement at the USC career center

Maddie Lazas, cyber-threat intelligence analyst

