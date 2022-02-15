Remote work is hard on everyone, but imagine starting your career on Zoom. For two pandemic years, Gen Z has been entering the workforce with limited opportunities for in-person training, mentorship or workplace community. But some young workers say they like the informality and flexibility associated with remote work. We’ll hear from young employees about what it’s like to onboard in a pandemic and get tips on how to make that transition easier.
For Many Gen Z-ers, Remote Workplaces Are the Norm
(iStock)
Guests:
Chelsie Lui, research analyst
Juliana Kaplan, labor and inequality reporter, Insider
Lori Shreve Blake, senior director for career engagement at the USC career center
Maddie Lazas, cyber-threat intelligence analyst
