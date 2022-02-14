KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Code Switch/Life Kit
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmCode Switch/Life Kit

Civil Rights Queen

On this episode of Code Switch and Life Kit, host Karen Grigsby Bates speaks with Tomiko Brown-Nagin, author of “Civil Rights Queen,” the new biography about Constance Baker Motley. Motley was the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge and the first Black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court. She was a trailblazing civil rights judge who ruled in some landmark cases, and helped pave the way for many to come after her. But Motley's life was full of contradictions, and her many achievements also came with many costs. Then on Life Kit, host Ruth Tam talks to career development expert Kimberly B. Cummings about how to become a better leader at work. She believes that leadership is an art form—whether you’re a manager or an employee, all it takes is practice.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Code Switch/Life Kit
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmCode Switch/Life Kit

Civil Rights Queen

On this episode of Code Switch and Life Kit, host Karen Grigsby Bates speaks with Tomiko Brown-Nagin, author of “Civil Rights Queen,” the new biography about Constance Baker Motley. Motley was the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge and the first Black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court. She was a trailblazing civil rights judge who ruled in some landmark cases, and helped pave the way for many to come after her. But Motley's life was full of contradictions, and her many achievements also came with many costs. Then on Life Kit, host Ruth Tam talks to career development expert Kimberly B. Cummings about how to become a better leader at work. She believes that leadership is an art form—whether you’re a manager or an employee, all it takes is practice.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Set to Lift Indoor Masking Rules

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

California state flag and N95 face mask. Concept of state and local government face covering mandate, order, requirement and social distancing during Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
 (iStock)

On February 16, California’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire. After that date, the state will no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors; masks will still be required in K-12 schools, healthcare facilities and congregate settings like nursing homes. Most California counties have stated that they will follow this guidance, but in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties, officials are still requiring masks indoors. This rollback in mask mandates comes as Omicron case numbers and hospitalizations are receding in most parts of the state.  We’ll hear how public health experts are assessing COVID-19 risk and answer your questions about the changing rules.

Guests:

Yvonne Maldonaldo, professor of pediatrics and of epidemiology and population health; chief, division of pediatric infectious diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine

Lesley McClurg, health reporter, KQED

Sponsored