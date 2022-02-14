California Set to Lift Indoor Masking Rules

On February 16, California’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire. After that date, the state will no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors; masks will still be required in K-12 schools, healthcare facilities and congregate settings like nursing homes. Most California counties have stated that they will follow this guidance, but in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties, officials are still requiring masks indoors. This rollback in mask mandates comes as Omicron case numbers and hospitalizations are receding in most parts of the state. We’ll hear how public health experts are assessing COVID-19 risk and answer your questions about the changing rules.