California High Speed Rail To Cost An Extra $5 Billion

A draft plan issued Tuesday by the California High Speed Rail Authority puts the cost of the San Francisco-to-Los Angeles bullet train at $105 billion, about $5 billion more than previous estimates. The plan, which is open for a 60-day public comment period, cites "significant progress" on the Central Valley portion of the rail system and advances in obtaining necessary right-of-way parcels, long a sticking point for planners. We'll talk to rail authority CEO Brian Kelly about what's next for California's massive rail project.