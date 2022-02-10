KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Cultural Critic Isaac Butler on “The Method”

Terry Gross will talk about the history of the acting technique known as “the method,” from the people who created and fought over it, to the actors who practiced it – and how it fell out of favor. Her guest will be cultural critic Isaac Butler author of the new book The Method.see more
Forum

California High Speed Rail To Cost An Extra $5 Billion

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
An artist's rendering of California High-Speed Rail. (California High-Speed Rail)

A draft plan issued Tuesday by the California High Speed Rail Authority puts the cost of the San Francisco-to-Los Angeles bullet train at $105 billion, about $5 billion more than previous estimates. The plan, which is open for a 60-day public comment period, cites "significant progress" on the Central Valley portion of the rail system and advances in obtaining necessary right-of-way parcels, long a sticking point for planners. We'll talk to rail authority CEO Brian Kelly about what's next for California's massive rail project.

Guests:

Brian Kelly, CEO, California High Speed Rail Authority

