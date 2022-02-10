Thousands of truckers in Canada who are protesting vaccine mandates have shut down bridges and borders and brought the nation’s capital Ottawa to a near standstill. The protest began in late January when a convoy of trucks began traveling from western Canada to Ottawa. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded that the protesters go home, but the truckers and their supporters show no signs of leaving. Meanwhile, copycat protests have emerged in France, New Zealand and Australia and there are talks about organizing a similar demonstration in the U.S. We’ll talk about the protest and its implications.
Trucker Convoy Protest in Canada Continues and Inspires Copycats
OTTAWA, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 09: A man holds a sign as truck drivers and their supporters gather to block the streets as part of a convoy of truck protesters against COVID-19 mandates on February 09, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. The protesters, whose goals and demands have shifted as more conservative and right-wing groups become involved, are entering their 13th day of blockading the area around the Parliament building. Over 400 vehicles have now joined the convoy which has forced businesses to close and unnerved residents. A state of emergency has been called in Ottawa as police and local officials decide on how best to bring the event to an end. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Guests:
Emma Jacobs, reporter, NPR. Jacobs is based in Montreal and has been covering the Ottawa protests on the ground.
Steve Reilly, investigative reporter, Grid News
Andrew Cohen, journalist and associate professor of journalism and communications at Carleton University, Ottawa.
