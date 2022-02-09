KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Jennifer Senior on the Fragility of Friendship

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

“Modern life conspires against friendship,” says Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior, "even as it requires the bonds of friendship all the more." That’s one of the paradoxes at the center of Senior’s new piece “It’s Your Friends Who Break Your Heart” -- a meditation on why friendships fade and collapse and why in midlife those losses sting particularly hard. We’ll talk to Senior about how at 52 she’s navigating what she calls a “Great Pandemic Friendship Reckoning” and what it means to overcome the heartbreak of a lost friend.

Guests:

Jennifer Senior, staff writer, The Atlantic. Her new story is "It's Your Friends Who Break Your Heart."

