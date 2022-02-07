In a victory for the extreme right, Shasta voters have apparently chosen to recall Leonard Moty, a longtime Republican county supervisor and former Redding police chief. Moty and other moderate board members had faced a backlash from militia groups over COVID-19 and gun policies. We’ll talk to KQED’s Scott Shafer about the vote and what it means for right-wing movements, the GOP and politics in the state.
Militia Movement Appears Victorious in Shasta County Recall
REDDING, CA - JANUARY 07: County of Shasta Administration Center on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Redding, CA. Newly elected Patrick Jones, 52, of Redding, Shasta County Supervisor, District 4, was one of two Shasta County Supervisors who unlocked the doors to the chambers to hold an in-person meeting in that was supposed to be virtual to protest statewide COVID-19 restrictions, in Redding. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Shafer , senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
,
