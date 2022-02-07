KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Militia Movement Appears Victorious in Shasta County Recall

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

REDDING, CA - JANUARY 07: County of Shasta Administration Center on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Redding, CA. Newly elected Patrick Jones, 52, of Redding, Shasta County Supervisor, District 4, was one of two Shasta County Supervisors who unlocked the doors to the chambers to hold an in-person meeting in that was supposed to be virtual to protest statewide COVID-19 restrictions, in Redding. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In a victory for the extreme right, Shasta voters have apparently chosen to recall Leonard Moty, a longtime Republican county supervisor and former Redding police chief. Moty and other moderate board members had faced a backlash from militia groups over COVID-19 and gun policies. We’ll talk to KQED’s Scott Shafer about the vote and what it means for right-wing movements, the GOP and politics in the state.

Guests:

Scott Shafer , senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

,

Sponsored