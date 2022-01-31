KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Climate Migrants

As more people work remotely, many are moving, and they’re picking cities that feel safe from climate change. A look at one city that’s become a destination for climate migrants.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Climate Migrants

As more people work remotely, many are moving, and they’re picking cities that feel safe from climate change. A look at one city that’s become a destination for climate migrants.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Your Gas Oven is Not Good for the Climate

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

A new study from researchers at Stanford University finds that on an annual basis, the methane leaking from residential gas ovens in the U.S. has the same negative effect on the climate as 500,000 gas-powered cars. These findings come as climate activists and legislators nationwide increase efforts to ban natural gas hookups in new building construction. In California, although 60 percent of homes use gas stoves, compared to the national average of one-third, dozens of cities and counties have implemented or promoted legislation to phase out the use of natural gas in new builds. We’ll talk with the study’s lead researcher and discuss what this means for consumers and the industry.

Related link(s):

Guests:

Rob Jackson, professor of Earth System Science, Stanford University; senior fellow, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and the Precourt Institute for Energy

Katherine Blunt , energy reporter, Wall Street Journal

Sponsored