Forum

How to Avoid Omicron— and Covid Fatalism

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The highly transmissible omicron variant has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States, filling hospitals and contributing to worker shortages across industries. The good news is that vaccines appear to dramatically decrease the risk of serious illness. But doctors and public health experts say that even the vaccinated should continue to mask and practice social distancing – and should under no circumstances actively attempt to contract COVID. We’ll discuss the personal and community-based reasons why you don’t want to contract omicron with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo.

Guests:

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and professor of medicine, UCSF School of Medicine

