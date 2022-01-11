Biden and Harris Put Voting Rights Front and Center

On Tuesday, both President Biden and Vice President Harris plan to give remarks in Atlanta about the importance of passing voting rights legislation and combatting a slew of states’ efforts to restrict the franchise. If Republicans defeat the federal legislation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has signaled he will push for the elimination of the filibuster in hopes of sending it to Biden’s desk without bipartisan support. Critics say that the Biden Administration is offering words, not deeds, and that time is running out as states gear up for the 2022 midterm elections. What is the state of voting rights and what can be done?