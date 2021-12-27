Forum From the Archives: Tell Us Your Podcast Recommendations

Podcasts are booming, and it’s hard work to choose among the more than 2 million titles now available on popular streaming services like Spotify and iTunes. Whether your tastes veer toward pop culture, true crime or narrative storytelling, we want to hear from you. What’s the podcast you can’t stop telling your friends about? What do you look for in a podcast? We’ll hear your top picks and get recommendations from a panel of critics and podcasters.
Podcasts Mentioned On Air:
By Listeners:
- The Awakening Educator
- That’s Spooky
- Hidden Brain
- Dissect
- Jokermen
- On Being with Krista Tippett
- Kelly Corrigan Wonders
- Ear Hustle
- Home Cooking
- Blind Landing
- The Vanishing of Harry Pace
- SmartLess
- Ten Percent Happier Podcast
- The Nine Club
- First Date Stories
- On Our Watch
- The Smoking Tire
- Life List
- This Week in Virology
- Major Pain
- The Franklin Family
By Wil Williams:
By Berry Syk:
By Phoebe Lett: