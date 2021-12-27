KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Tell Us Your Podcast Recommendations

54 min
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

Podcasts are booming, and it’s hard work to choose among the more than 2 million titles now available on popular streaming services like Spotify and iTunes. Whether your tastes veer toward pop culture, true crime or narrative storytelling, we want to hear from you. What’s the podcast you can’t stop telling your friends about? What do you look for in a podcast? We’ll hear your top picks and get recommendations from a panel of critics and podcasters.

Podcasts Mentioned On Air:

By Listeners:

By Wil Williams:

By Berry Syk:

By Phoebe Lett:

Guests:

Wil Williams, managing editor, Discover Pods; CEO, Hughouse Productions

Berry Syk, creator, Podcasts in Color

Phoebe Lett, podcast producer for Times Opinion, contributor of podcast recommendations and reporting; The New York Times.

Sponsored