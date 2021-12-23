An Avalanche of Holiday Movies to Bury Your Cares Away

Vanessa Hudgens plays three characters in Netflix's Christmas series "The Princess Switch."

In a time of uncertainty, the holiday movie offers a world of good cheer, maybe a few good songs, and a reliably predictable happy ending. But what makes a good holiday movie? Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets are offering viewers hundreds of titles – nearly all romantic comedies that have resurrected careers of stars from the 90s and which invariably feature snow, hot cocoa and two people who don’t get along but eventually fall in love. And then there are classics like “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.” We’ll talk about why holiday movies are so popular, hear from you about your favorites, and answer the question: “Is Die Hard a holiday movie?”

Guests:

Linda Holmes , host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, and Author of NPR's 2021 holiday movie guide

Philomen Chambers , actor, Chambers stars in the new Netflix movie, "Single All the Way"

Kristen Meinzer , co-Host of the podcast, Movie Therapy with Rafer and Kristen

Ashley Spencer , entertainment reporter. She is author of the forthcoming book, You're Watching Disney Channel"