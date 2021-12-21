KQED is a proud member of
Forum

‘Misfire’ Details NRA’s Financial Misconduct and Gross Mismanagement

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Shala W. Graham)

For his new book, ‘Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA,’ NPR investigative reporter Tim Mak dove deep into the inner workings of the National Rifle Association. Over the course of three years, Mak interviewed 120 sources and pored through thousands of pages of documents, emails and memos, and in his book, he offers a portrait of an organization wracked by venality, gross mismanagement and financial misconduct, much of it caused by Wayne LaPierre, the NRA CEO and his wife Susan, who plundered membership dues to pay for their extravagant lifestyle. We talk to Mak about his book and the future of the NRA.

Guests:

Tim Mak, NPR investigative reporter; author, Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA

