Forum

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the Fight Against Omicron

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News on Sunday that Omicron's apparent ability to evade some protection from Covid vaccines is "sobering". But the good news, he said, is that boosters can dramatically increase the level of defense. We'll get the latest on the new variant from Fauci, including why he thinks we may not need Omicron-specific vaccines. Then, the Atlantic's Sarah Zhang joins us to take your questions on Covid and talk about her latest article "Omicron’s Explosive Growth Is a Warning Sign."

Guests:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Sarah Zhang, staff writer, The Atlantic. Her most recent Covid article is "Omicron’s Explosive Growth Is a Warning Sign"

