Dr. Anthony Fauci on the Fight Against Omicron

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News on Sunday that Omicron's apparent ability to evade some protection from Covid vaccines is "sobering". But the good news, he said, is that boosters can dramatically increase the level of defense. We'll get the latest on the new variant from Fauci, including why he thinks we may not need Omicron-specific vaccines. Then, the Atlantic's Sarah Zhang joins us to take your questions on Covid and talk about her latest article "Omicron’s Explosive Growth Is a Warning Sign."