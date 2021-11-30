KQED is a proud member of
Stanford Professor Jo Boaler Explains California's Proposed Math Instruction Guidelines

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Earlier this year, California proposed an overhaul of its K-12 math teaching guidelines to address racial and economic disparities in math achievement. The draft proposal recommends de-emphasizing calculus, detracking some students and incorporating data science and equity and inclusion into math instruction. Critics say that the framework, which is an optional set of guidelines and not a new curriculum, politicizes math. We talk to Stanford professor Jo Boaler, a member of the committee which drafted the guidelines, about the proposed framework.

Guests:

Jo Boaler, professor of mathematics education, Stanford Graduate School of Education

