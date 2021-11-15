Beer bottles, reading glasses, tires, and fishing line. What do these things have in common? All of them have been found by divers who are dedicated to cleaning up Lake Tahoe. Since it was founded three years ago, the nonprofit Clean Up the Lake and volunteer divers have pulled out over 18,000 pounds of trash from the lake. The trash that is pulled isn’t just carted away; it is catalogued and weighed before disposal so the data can be used to understand how it ended up there and what might be done to curtail the problem. We’ll talk to the organization’s founder Colin West and Darcie Goodman Collins from the League to Save Lake Tahoe about efforts to keep Tahoe blue and trash free.