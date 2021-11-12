KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Jude Stewart Celebrates Our 'Latent Superpower:' Our Noses

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Courtesy of Jude Stewart )

You can't actually revisit your elementary school years. But, writes Jude Stewart, your nose can transport you there with a mere whiff of dry chalk, wet wool or the stale waft of cafeteria lunch. We'll talk to Stewart about why we smell, how we smell and the power of our olfactory sense to shape our perceptions of the people and world around us. Her new book is "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell."

Guests:

Jude Stewart, author, "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell"

