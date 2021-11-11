It’s the youngest generation that will feel the most severe effects of climate change, and youth activists are raising alarms both at home and at the COP26 climate summit, which ends this week. Delegates released a draft agreement Wednesday acknowledging the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but the pact is short on concrete commitments. That’s raising concerns among youth activists, who are widely skeptical that world leaders are committed to cutting carbon emissions aggressively enough. We’ll talk with some California youth involved in climate organizing and education to get their thoughts about the summit and what comes after.
Youth Climate Activists Share Their Views on COP26
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Climate activist Vanessa Nakate speaks during the Fridays For Future march on November 05, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Six of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on youth and public empowerment. Outside the COP26 site, on the streets of Glasgow, the "Fridays For Future" youth climate movement hold a march to George Square in the centre of Glasgow where popular youth activists will address the crowd. The 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. ((Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images))
Guests:
Isaias Hernandez, environmental educator and content creator, QueerBrownVegan
Nic Evasco, youth climate organizer and program manager, 350 Bay Area
Aniya Butler, organizer, Youth Vs. Apocalyps
