Remembering Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan

Wilma Chan, an Alameda County Supervisor and former member of the California State Assembly, died on Wednesday after being struck by a car as she walked her dog. Described by her colleagues as fearless, compassionate and tenacious, Chan was known for her advocacy for women, children and immigrants, and for promoting criminal justice and health care reform. She was the first Asian American to serve as Assembly majority leader and the first Asian American to be elected to the Oakland school board. We'll remember her legacy.