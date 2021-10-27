Fossil Fuel Executives Set to Testify on Climate Disinformation

People sit on beach chairs as a cleanup crew works on the beach on October 7, 2021 in Newport Beach, California.

People sit on beach chairs as a cleanup crew works on the beach on October 7, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Top oil and gas executives from Chevron, ExxonMobile, BP America and Shell will testify Thursday before a house committee examining the fossil fuel industry’s role in promoting climate disinformation. The probe, which House Democrats plan to model on the Big Tobacco hearings of the 1990s, will examine whether Big Oil has misled Americans about how fossil fuels have contributed to climate change and whether those companies can be held accountable. We’ll preview the hearing and also hear about efforts to hold responsible parties in the oil spill in Southern CA earlier this month.

Guests:

Ro Khanna , U.S. Congressman for California's 17th Congressional District; chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Environment and member of the House Oversight, House Agriculture and House Armed Services committees

Connor Sheets , investigative and enterprise reporter, Los Angeles Times

Amy Westervelt , climate journalist, who's latest project is Rigged — an online archive and podcast about disinformation. She is also founder and executive editor of Drilled News, a climate accountability news source.