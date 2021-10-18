KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Stephanie Land

The memoir “Maid,” by guest Stephanie Land, is about what it’s like to clean houses for a living—and what it’s like to be a working, single mother struggling to get out of poverty. Land had fled an abusive relationship. For a while she lived in a homeless shelter. The book is about how difficult it is to survive, let alone climb out of poverty, as a single working mother earning minimum wage. She’s since gotten her BA in English and she writes for various publications about issues related to the working poor and single mothers. The new Netflix mini-series of the same title is adapted from her memoir. In the series, Alex, the single mom, based on Land is played by Margaret Qualley.see more
Forum

Objects Jabber, Complain and Enlighten In Ruth Ozeki's 'The Book of Form and Emptiness'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Danielle Tait)

"Please... be quiet!" That's the desperate plea that becomes a constant refrain for 13-year old Benny Oh, the protagonist of Ruth Ozeki's new novel "The Book of Form and Emptiness." After his beloved father dies, Benny starts literally to hear "things" - from the old lettuce that sighs from the refrigerator to the stapler that yaks away unbidden. Benny comes to find solace in a library and discovers "the Book" that will narrate his story. We talk to Ozeki about the novel and the Zen philosophy that informs it.

Guests:

Ruth Ozeki, author, "The Book of Form and Emptiness"

