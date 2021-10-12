KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Stakes Remain High for Abortion Rights as Texas Law Stands and Mississippi Case Awaits Supreme Court

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A view of 'Bans Off Our Bodies' buttons at the Rally For Abortion Justice on October 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March)

After a brief block by a lower court, a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily reinstated Texas’s law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Justice Department now has until Tuesday to file a response. Amid the legal uncertainty, local news organizations are reporting a near-total shutdown of abortions in Texas, and the ripple effects have already been seen in California, where clinics are scheduling appointments for women planning to travel from Texas. In the meantime, on Dec. 1 the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the closely-watched Mississippi abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade. We’ll discuss the latest news regarding abortion law and the current stakes in Texas, Mississippi and beyond.

Guests:

Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's professor and director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy, UC Irvine School of Law

Jodi Hicks, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California

Ashley Lopez, senior reporter, health care and politics, KUT Austin

