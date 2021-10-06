Not many people get a backstage pass to history, but Ben Fong-Torres has. As a writer and music editor for Rolling Stone magazine, Fong-Torres stood at the center of an era of rock and roll from which acts like Bob Dylan, The Doors, the Grateful Dead and Elton John emerged, and his writing was so revered by musicians that Fong-Torres was often the only journalist bands would talk to. A new documentary by Suzanne Joe Kai taps into Fong-Torres’ personal archives and includes interviews with him as well as some of his famous subjects to tell the story of how Fong-Torres, the Bay Area-born son of Chinese immigrants, found himself in the middle of the cultural zeitgeist. We’ll talk to Fong-Torres about the film, which will be shown at the upcoming Mill Valley Film Festival.
Journalist Ben Fong-Torres Subject of New Documentary About His Life and Work
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Writer Ben Fong-Torres attends the SFFILM Presents - A Tribute To Viggo Mortensen: "Green Book" as moderator at Castro Theatre on November 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Ben Fong-Torres, journalist and author of "Not Fadeaway," a collection of his writing for Rolling Stone and other magazines. He is the subject of the new documentary "Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben-Fong Torres"
