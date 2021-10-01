Residents of the small Northern California town of Willows suffered from smoke-filled air four out of twelve months in 2020. That makes it the smokiest place in the Western United States. That’s according to a recent analysis by NPR’s California Newsroom that looked at air quality across the state--and the country--between 2016 and 2020. We’ll hear about the investigation and catch up on the newest science on how smoke affects health. Then at 10:40, we’ll dive deep in on how to read and interpret air quality maps, and which ones are best.
Major Health Impacts from Wildfire Smoke Uncovered in New Investigation
A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Farida Jhabvala Romero, reporter, KQED
Alison Saldanha, investigative data reporter, NPR's California newsroom
John Balmes, professor of medicine and air quality expert, UCSF; professor of environmental health sciences, UC Berkeley
Sponsored