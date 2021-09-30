KQED is a proud member of
Forum

'This Land' Explores Native American Adoption Law At Risk

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Anishinaabe tribal community members greet attendees during a Totem Pole consecration ceremony held by the House of Tear Carvers at the Shell City campground in Menahga, Minnesota on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)

A federal lawsuit from Texas is challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act, the landmark 1978 law designed to keep Native American children within Native American families in state child custody proceedings. The case, Brackeen v. Haaland, is the subject of the second season of the award-winning podcast “This Land” which explores the threats the case poses to the legal structure that defends Native American rights. We’ll talk with writer, activist and “This Land” host Rebecca Nagle about the political interests driving the court challenge and the children and families affected.

Guests:

Rebecca Nagle, host of the podcast "This Land." She's also an activist, writer and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

