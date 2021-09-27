KQED is a proud member of
South LA Hip Hop Artist and Entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was “The King of Crenshaw”

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Nipsey Hussle poses with kids at the Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  ( Jerritt Clark via Getty Images )

The ESPN 30 for 30 podcast, “The King of Crenshaw,” examines the life and legacy of hip hop artist, entrepreneur and son of South Los Angeles Nipsey Hussle told through the lens of his close relationships with professional basketball players. Hosted by Justin Tinsley, a senior writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, the four-part series explores black male friendship, grief, resilience -- and the responsibility that comes with “making it out” of a poor neighborhood and giving back. Hussle was not only famous for his music, but also for the way he used his fame to contribute to his South L.A. neighborhood, mapping out a vision for land ownership and community empowerment before he was tragically murdered in 2019 at 33 years old. It was that spirit and dedication that influenced fellow entertainers and NBA athletes who come from similar backgrounds. Tinsley joins us to discuss “The King of Crenshaw.”

Guests:

Justin Tinsley, senior writer, ESPN's The Undefeated; host, "The King of Crenshaw" podcast

