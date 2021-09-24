A recently-surfaced memo written by conservative lawyer John Eastman revealed a detailed plan for the Trump administration to overturn President Joe Biden’s election. The document included a six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election in early 2021, including throwing out legal ballots in seven states. The explicit nature of these strategies from President Trump’s legal team shows the stopgaps and weaknesses in our nation’s election laws. We talk to Washington Post reporter Philip Bump and Politico reporter Nicholas Wu about how we might address the loopholes that President Trump sought to exploit, and discuss whether formerly-establishment figures like Eastman may face any fallout or punishment.
New Details of Trump Plan to Overturn Election Results Reveal Weaknesses in Our Democracy
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: The U.S. Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to gather for a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Guests:
Philip Bump, national correspondent, Washington Post
Nicholas Wu, reporter covering Congress, Politico
Sponsored