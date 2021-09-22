KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Firefighters Scramble to Save Groves of Grand Sequoia Trees Threatened by Wildfire

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the "Lost Grove" along Generals Highway north of Red Fir during a media tour of the KNP Complex fire in the Sequoia National Park in California on September 17, 2021. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

When the KNP Complex fire, which has burned about 40 square miles in the Western Sierra, began spreading through Sequoia National Park,  firefighters mobilized to preserve the park's groves of ancient sequoia trees. Among the trees imperiled by the still uncontained fire, was General Sherman, the world's largest tree. We’ll hear about  firefighters’ extraordinary efforts to save the giants, including wrapping them in aluminum blankets. And we’ll also talk about what a future of climate-intensified fires means for the iconic sequoias.

Guests:

Lauren Sommer, climate change correspondent, NPR

