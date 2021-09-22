When the KNP Complex fire, which has burned about 40 square miles in the Western Sierra, began spreading through Sequoia National Park, firefighters mobilized to preserve the park's groves of ancient sequoia trees. Among the trees imperiled by the still uncontained fire, was General Sherman, the world's largest tree. We’ll hear about firefighters’ extraordinary efforts to save the giants, including wrapping them in aluminum blankets. And we’ll also talk about what a future of climate-intensified fires means for the iconic sequoias.
Firefighters Scramble to Save Groves of Grand Sequoia Trees Threatened by Wildfire
Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the "Lost Grove" along Generals Highway north of Red Fir during a media tour of the KNP Complex fire in the Sequoia National Park in California on September 17, 2021. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lauren Sommer, climate change correspondent, NPR
