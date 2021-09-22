KQED is a proud member of
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 am

Fewer Latinos Identified as White on 2020 Census

In the 2020 Census, the number of Latinos who selected “white” as their race dropped to 20% from 53% in 2010, at the same time more Latinos selected “two or more races” or “other” as their racial category. Experts say this indicates an evolution in Latinos' complicated relationship with race. The terms Latino and Hispanic emerged as categories in the U.S. Census decades ago, but the way the categories are presented on forms have been a source of controversy and confusion for just as long. Latinos come from a variety of ethnic and racial backgrounds, so the concept a diverse group under one umbrella can be just as problematic as it can be empowering. We dive into the nuances of racial identity and how perceptions of race are shifting among Latinx people.see more
Forum

‘Bewilderment’ Explores Resplendence of the Cosmos and a Child’s Mind

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
Richard Powers' new book is 'Bewilderment.' (Photo of Richard Powers by Dean Dixon. Cover by W.W. Norton and Co.)

"Life is something we need to stop correcting." That's what Theo, the single astrobiologist father who narrates Richard Powers's latest novel, thinks when doctors try to prescribe medication for Robin, his passionately curious and emotionally volatile young son. But as Robin continues to lash out, Theo enrolls him in an experimental brain therapy that expands his empathic abilities and sharpens his scientific gifts. The novel, informed in part by the classic story "Flowers for Algernon," explores what Powers calls the bafflement of empathy -- whether we would have to give up being ourselves in order to understand someone who isn't us." We talk with Powers about "Bewilderment."

Guests:

Richard Powers, author, "Bewilderment" and "The Overstory"

