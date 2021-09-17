KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Climate Change and the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve has come under fire from progressive Democrats who want to see the Central Bank focus more on the environment… and some have even called for a new Fed Chair. But can the Fed actually do anything about climate change?see more
Forum

ow ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Highlights San Francisco’s Lesser-Known Neighborhoods

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (Courtesy of Marvel)

One of the key action scenes in the new Marvel Studios film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” involves a city bus losing control on California Street in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood. Other scenes are filmed in the city’s Richmond District -- not a typical locale for a major Hollywood production. The film, released Sept. 3, celebrates San Francisco and Asian Americans in other ways as well. We’ll talk about San Francisco’s role in the movie, which is already one of the year’s biggest hits.

Guests:

Dan Gentile, culture editor, SFGate

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, reporter and producer, KQED News

